28 pistols, 150 cartridges seized by Delhi police from member of Pradeep Kasni gang

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, in one of the biggest hauls this year, has recovered 28 pistols and over 150 live cartridges from the possession of an active member of Pradeep Kasni Gang, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Bintu a.k.a Mintu alias Bittu (23), a resident of Bhiwani district in Haryana, had allegedly brought in the weapons to revive the gang.

According to police sources, a tip-off was received that a person named Lalit, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, would come to the Civil Lines area in the national capital to supply illegal firearms and ammunition to active members of the Kasni Gang.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap to nab the suspect. At around 8 pm, a suspect was identified riding a motorcycle without a number plate, approaching from Khyber Khas, Ring Road, and heading towards Majnu Ka Tilla. The suspect stopped in front of Pasharvnath Apartments for a brief moment. Meanwhile, another person arrived on foot from the Majnu Ka Tilla side.

“Acting on information from a confidential informant, both individuals were identified as Lalit and Bintu. When the motorcycle rider handed a bag to the other person, the police sprang into action, attempting to apprehend him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

One of the accused reportedly brandished a pistol at the police. After a brief struggle, the person was apprehended, while the motorcycle rider escaped. The captured suspect was identified as Bintu.“Upon searching his person, a semi-automatic pistol along with six live cartridges were recovered. Additionally, a bag was searched, yielding nine more semi-automatic pistols, 18 single-shot pistols, and 146 live cartridges of various calibres,” DCP Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Bintu disclosed that he was an active member of the Pradeep Kasni Gang. In October, members of the Kala gang, led by Pankaj and Navdeep, tried to eliminate Pradeep Kasni, incarcerated in Bhondsi Jail, Haryana, when he was being produced in court by the Haryana Police.

The Haryana Police thwarted their plan, apprehending three members of the Kala Gang with a significant cache of illegal firearms and ammunition. Seeking revenge against Kala Gang, Bintu, sought to procure the aforementioned firearms and ammunition. “Efforts are underway to apprehend the supplier, Lalit,” DCP said.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, in one of the biggest hauls this year, has recovered 28 pistols and over 150 live cartridges from the possession of an active member of Pradeep Kasni Gang, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Bintu a.k.a Mintu alias Bittu (23), a resident of Bhiwani district in Haryana, had allegedly brought in the weapons to revive the gang. According to police sources, a tip-off was received that a person named Lalit, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, would come to the Civil Lines area in the national capital to supply illegal firearms and ammunition to active members of the Kasni Gang. Subsequently, the police laid a trap to nab the suspect. At around 8 pm, a suspect was identified riding a motorcycle without a number plate, approaching from Khyber Khas, Ring Road, and heading towards Majnu Ka Tilla. The suspect stopped in front of Pasharvnath Apartments for a brief moment. Meanwhile, another person arrived on foot from the Majnu Ka Tilla side.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Acting on information from a confidential informant, both individuals were identified as Lalit and Bintu. When the motorcycle rider handed a bag to the other person, the police sprang into action, attempting to apprehend him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. One of the accused reportedly brandished a pistol at the police. After a brief struggle, the person was apprehended, while the motorcycle rider escaped. The captured suspect was identified as Bintu.“Upon searching his person, a semi-automatic pistol along with six live cartridges were recovered. Additionally, a bag was searched, yielding nine more semi-automatic pistols, 18 single-shot pistols, and 146 live cartridges of various calibres,” DCP Kalsi said. During interrogation, Bintu disclosed that he was an active member of the Pradeep Kasni Gang. In October, members of the Kala gang, led by Pankaj and Navdeep, tried to eliminate Pradeep Kasni, incarcerated in Bhondsi Jail, Haryana, when he was being produced in court by the Haryana Police. The Haryana Police thwarted their plan, apprehending three members of the Kala Gang with a significant cache of illegal firearms and ammunition. Seeking revenge against Kala Gang, Bintu, sought to procure the aforementioned firearms and ammunition. “Efforts are underway to apprehend the supplier, Lalit,” DCP said.