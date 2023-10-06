Cavalry charge!

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

BMW, the renowned German luxury car manufacturer, has introduced the fully electric BMW iX1 in India. It is the fourth battery-powered model in the automaker’s model lineup for India after the i4, i7 and the iX.

Design

The BMW iX1 boasts a modern and instantly striking design. The bold, upright front showcases a distinctive ‘i’ identification on a large, square BMW kidney grille, accompanied by segment-first Adaptive LED headlights. In profile, the EV is equally dynamic with sculpted surfaces. The sweeping roofline extends to a prominent rear spoiler, emphasising the car’s sporty character. Square wheel arch contours, flat roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the striking look.

How is it inside?

Inside, the BMW iX1 offers a luxurious cabin. The digital BMW Curved Display that is seamlessly integrated into the cockpit catches the eye immediately. The dashboard is clean and structured, adorned with ‘Aluminium Mesheffect’ trim. The M Sport leather steering wheel and ambient lighting add to the luxurious ambience. The car also features Active Seats with lumbar support and multiple massage programmes. Ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs sets the mood, while automatic two-zone A/C maintains the perfect temperature. A large glass sunroof adds to the sense of space, and the generous 490-litre luggage compartment can be expanded to 1,495 litres.

Performance

Under the hood, the BMW iX1 houses the fifth-generation BMW eDrive Technology, delivering zero emissions, higher efficiency, and an impressive range of up to 440 km. It boasts instant acceleration, reaching 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, thanks to its 313 hp and 494 Nm outputs. The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh offers electric power consumption of 18.1 – 16.8 kWh/100 km.

Key features

The BMW iX1 comes equipped with a host of cutting-edge features. The BMW Curved Display, BMW ID, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, and an extensive suite of safety and driver assistance systems, apart from an array of connectivity options, including wireless smartphone integration and real-time traffic information.

Verdict

With its blend of sporty design, luxurious interior, electrifying performance, and cutting-edge technology, the iX1 stands out in its category. The EV is a testament to the German marque’s dedication to sustainable, high-performance mobility.

The BMW iX1 is priced at Rs 66,90,000.

— Praveen Raja

A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, road trips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)

