Delhi metro extends WhatsApp ticket system

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the expansion of its innovative WhatsApp-based ticketing system. After a successful launch on the Airport Express Line in May this year, DMRC has now extended this cutting-edge service to cover all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Passengers can now send a text message ‘Hi’ to +91- 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network. This user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, catering to a wide range of metro riders. The service now extends its reach across the entire DMRC network covering all stations, including Gurugram Rapid Metro Corridor.

One of the DMRC officials said, “Recognizing that purchasing tickets is a pivotal part of the overall commuting experience, DMRC is proud to introduce a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of booking tickets for all Delhi Metro travellers. The core principle guiding this program is the diversification of ticket procurement channels through various digital modes, including UPI, Credit/Debit cards, and more. DMRC is committed to simplifying and modernizing the ticket booking process, ensuring passengers have a convenient and hassle-free experience.”

Commenting on this groundbreaking initiative, Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), stated, “Providing metro commuters with the option to purchase metro tickets through a simple chat will significantly enhance their travel experience. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.”

