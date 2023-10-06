Delhi University faculty of Law extends registration date for students interested in UG degrees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The registration period for the BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes,offered by Delhi University’s Faculty of Law, has been extended till 5 pm on October 10 – in accordance with the upcoming schedule. The registration began for the academic year 2023-24 on September 29. Candidates can apply at the official website — law.uod.ac.in.

Only the all-India ranks attained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 will be used to determine admission to these programs. Through the official website, law.uod.ac.in, interested applicants can sign up for the DU BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes.

Candidates must have completed class XII or the equivalent from a recognised board to be considered. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of 40 per cent in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories and a minimum of 45 per cent in the Open, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories. Candidates should have passed CLAT 2023 in addition to this.

In order to apply, candidates would need their Class 10 certificate, Class 12 marksheet, CLAT 2023 admit card, CLAT 2023 score card, category certificate, EWS certificate, and any other quota certificate. The statement from the bulletin reads, “There are no additional eligibility criteria besides the ones stipulated by the UoD through its website and BA LLB (Honours) and BBA LLB (Honours) BOI – 2023, published on the admission website of the University of Delhi.”

For the Unreserved or General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories, the application fee is Rs 1,500. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, the fee for the programme is Rs 1.90 lakh.

As per the DU notice, “It is notified that the last date of registration for BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) is 04:59 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.” The BA and BBA LLB programmes will be determined by the ranks that students achieved in CLAT 2023

NSUI state panel dissolved

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday dissolved the All Delhi State NSUI Committee. However, the Delhi NSUI president has not been removed from his position as per the notice issued by the students’ wing. The decision came a couple of weeks after the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election result was declared. NSUI could only win one seat in the four-member panel of the DUSU

