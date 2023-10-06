Excise policy scam: AAP rails against ED action

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, its workers on Thursday staged a massive protest outside the party headquarters in the national capital.

Hundreds of party men gathered outside the AAP headquarters at DDU Marg and raised slogans against the ED’s action and the BJP-ruled government in the Centre. The party workers demanded the immediate release of their leader.

The 51-year-old Parliamentarian, a member of the House of Elders, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a case of money laundering that is connected with the now-scrapped Delhi excise police case.

Notably, Singh is the second top leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case. Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in February and later by the ED in March, this year. Party’s communication incharge Vijay Nair was arrested in the same case in September, 2022.

Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward situation and maintain law and order in the wake of protest by a frenzy mob of party workers, the Delhi Police deployed a large number of policemen along with paramilitary force personnel.

Outside the Rouse Avenue Court, where Singh was set to be produced, the Delhi Police along with Rapid Action Force and several companies of paramilitary force had barricaded the road from all sides to prevent any untoward situation.

“We have made proper arrangements and there are enough police personnel. We do not want law and order to deteriorate at any cost. We have been constantly communicating with the cadre (of AAP),” Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Deependra Pathak, who was also present at the spot, said.

NEW DELHI: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, its workers on Thursday staged a massive protest outside the party headquarters in the national capital. Hundreds of party men gathered outside the AAP headquarters at DDU Marg and raised slogans against the ED’s action and the BJP-ruled government in the Centre. The party workers demanded the immediate release of their leader. The 51-year-old Parliamentarian, a member of the House of Elders, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a case of money laundering that is connected with the now-scrapped Delhi excise police case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notably, Singh is the second top leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case. Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in February and later by the ED in March, this year. Party’s communication incharge Vijay Nair was arrested in the same case in September, 2022. Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward situation and maintain law and order in the wake of protest by a frenzy mob of party workers, the Delhi Police deployed a large number of policemen along with paramilitary force personnel. Outside the Rouse Avenue Court, where Singh was set to be produced, the Delhi Police along with Rapid Action Force and several companies of paramilitary force had barricaded the road from all sides to prevent any untoward situation. “We have made proper arrangements and there are enough police personnel. We do not want law and order to deteriorate at any cost. We have been constantly communicating with the cadre (of AAP),” Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Deependra Pathak, who was also present at the spot, said.