Gurugram man held for raping three-year-old girl

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram Police, on Thursday, arrested a 36-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh for raping a three-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Dare alias Govind, a resident of Bagha village of Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, had a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head announced by Haryana Police for raping the three-year-old girl.

According to police officials, a woman gave a written complaint at Badshahpur Police Station on January 12, 2023, regarding the rape of her three-year-old granddaughter by an unknown person. On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The police said that various information was collected by their team about the identity of the accused and his whereabouts, as a result of which the accused who committed the crime was arrested from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh.

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to work as a laborer in Gurugram and lived in a slum area of Badshahpur police station. Being the neighbour of the son of the complainant and having good contact with the victim’s father, the accused took the opportunity to rape the girl, as the girl’s grandmother had gone to Faridabad and the father of the victim had gone to work.

It was also revealed that in order to hide from the police, the accused walked 400 kilometers from his village to village Barbhan of Narsinghpur district and started working as a laborer there. However, the police found the accused and arrested him. The police said that the accused would be presented in court for further proceedings and the investigation shall continue.

Booked earlier for attempted murder

The accused has a criminal record and has been arrested earlier and jailed in the case registered against him for pushing his wife from the second floor, in the year 2020, with the intention of killing her. He was released on bail on January 28, 2022, and has been absconding ever since. One case against the accused for attempted murder in Faridabad.

NEW DELHI: Gurugram Police, on Thursday, arrested a 36-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh for raping a three-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Dare alias Govind, a resident of Bagha village of Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, had a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head announced by Haryana Police for raping the three-year-old girl. According to police officials, a woman gave a written complaint at Badshahpur Police Station on January 12, 2023, regarding the rape of her three-year-old granddaughter by an unknown person. On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The police said that various information was collected by their team about the identity of the accused and his whereabouts, as a result of which the accused who committed the crime was arrested from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to work as a laborer in Gurugram and lived in a slum area of Badshahpur police station. Being the neighbour of the son of the complainant and having good contact with the victim’s father, the accused took the opportunity to rape the girl, as the girl’s grandmother had gone to Faridabad and the father of the victim had gone to work. It was also revealed that in order to hide from the police, the accused walked 400 kilometers from his village to village Barbhan of Narsinghpur district and started working as a laborer there. However, the police found the accused and arrested him. The police said that the accused would be presented in court for further proceedings and the investigation shall continue. Booked earlier for attempted murder The accused has a criminal record and has been arrested earlier and jailed in the case registered against him for pushing his wife from the second floor, in the year 2020, with the intention of killing her. He was released on bail on January 28, 2022, and has been absconding ever since. One case against the accused for attempted murder in Faridabad.