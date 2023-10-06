In phase II, 390 MCD workers get regularised

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 390 employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were handed appointment letters regarding their regularization at an event held at MCD Headquarters on Thursday. Urban development minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal handed appointment letters to 270 nala beldars and 120 sanitation workers of the MCD.

Mayor Oberoi said that after fulfilling the promise to give salaries to the workers on the first day of every month, the government has fulfilled its promise of regularizing the workers.

The mayor said that the hard work of the MCD employees goes into making the city beautiful and their interests shall be upheld by the government. In August, around 317 sanitation workers were handed regularization certificates by Arvind Kejriwal

