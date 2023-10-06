Home Cities Delhi

Luxury in motion

This model features timeless design, state-of-the-art technology, exquisite craftsmanship and offers an exhilarating experience.

Published: 06th October 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Vantage ( Photo | twitter@astonmartin )

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Marking the brand’s 110th anniversary, 2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for Aston Martin. The launch of the DB12 is a testament to Aston Martin’s enduring legacy of innovation and craftsmanship. The DB12 is the latest addition to Aston Martin’s lineup and is the pinnacle of the DB bloodline. This model features a timeless design, state-of-the-art technology, and exquisite craftsmanship and offers an exhilarating experience.

What sets the DB12 apart is its classification as the world’s first ‘Super Tourer’. It transcends the boundaries of the current GT segment, redefining expectations. The new DB12 boasts class-leading performance, including a top speed of 325 km/h, and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds, thanks to its potent 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine (sourced from Mercedes-AMG), finely tuned by Aston’s engineers.

Beyond performance, the DB12 showcases cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and unparalleled luxury, generating unprecedented excitement among customers, prospects, and dealers since its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The DB12 also boasts a redesigned exterior with a more muscular stance and a completely revamped interior featuring Aston Martin’s bespoke, state-of-the-art infotainment system, developed in-house.

As Aston Martin pioneers luxury in India with the DB12, it ushers in a new era of automotive excellence, setting new standards for design, performance and exclusivity. The starting price for the Aston Martin DB12 in India is Rs 4.59 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aston Martin Super Tourer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp