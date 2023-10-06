Luxury in motion

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Marking the brand’s 110th anniversary, 2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for Aston Martin. The launch of the DB12 is a testament to Aston Martin’s enduring legacy of innovation and craftsmanship. The DB12 is the latest addition to Aston Martin’s lineup and is the pinnacle of the DB bloodline. This model features a timeless design, state-of-the-art technology, and exquisite craftsmanship and offers an exhilarating experience.

What sets the DB12 apart is its classification as the world’s first ‘Super Tourer’. It transcends the boundaries of the current GT segment, redefining expectations. The new DB12 boasts class-leading performance, including a top speed of 325 km/h, and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds, thanks to its potent 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine (sourced from Mercedes-AMG), finely tuned by Aston’s engineers.

Beyond performance, the DB12 showcases cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and unparalleled luxury, generating unprecedented excitement among customers, prospects, and dealers since its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The DB12 also boasts a redesigned exterior with a more muscular stance and a completely revamped interior featuring Aston Martin’s bespoke, state-of-the-art infotainment system, developed in-house.

As Aston Martin pioneers luxury in India with the DB12, it ushers in a new era of automotive excellence, setting new standards for design, performance and exclusivity. The starting price for the Aston Martin DB12 in India is Rs 4.59 crore.

