AAP shielding encroachers in Hauz Khas village: BJP

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of “allowing” illegal construction in the Hauz Khas village area, a heritage site, in the South Delhi district.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said the case is the property of a businessman connected to the “family of an AAP MP”. The BJP had claimed that the property falls within 115 meters of the protected monument in Hauz Khas, which is a regulated area and any kind of construction is prohibited.

In June, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sent a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) directing it to stop the construction, Sachdeva said, adding that the building department of the south zone of MCD issued notices and made several attempts to halt the construction but failed. Sachdeva claimed that even Tehsildar, Patwari and ASI officials inspected the construction and found it illegal.

Finally when the MCD reached the site for demolition with police personnel, AAP workers and councillors raised slogans against the civic body, he alleged. The BJP leader demanded a probe against the accused as well as MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations, AAP spokesperson Vikas Goyal said the fact is that the “BJP leaders used to take bribes” to get illegal constructions done during their rule in the civic body. Several buildings housing cafes, restaurants and shops have come up in the Hauz Khas village, known for medieval-era structures.

