Atishi present but principal, staff absent in MCD school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of an MCD school in Jahangirpuri G-Block. Thirteen out of 15 school teachers were found absent from the school till around 8 in the morning – well before the time of commencement of classes – and the principal was caught arriving late, her office said.

Furthermore, the school premises were littered with filth, long-neglected for cleanliness, with dusty floors and walls, and deteriorated restroom conditions. Despite the presence of desks in the school, students were forced to sit on the floor and the school in charge was caught absolutely unaware of the school’s affairs.

In this regard, Atishi issued instructions to DDE to take action against all teachers and the school principal for dereliction of duty. Additionally, she warned the DDE that within a week, another thorough inspection will be conducted in one of the zone MCD schools. If cleanliness and teacher punctuality issues persist in any of the schools after this week, harsh consequences will follow for the DDE.

Atishi emphasised that the government is committed to prioritising education in MCD schools and will no longer tolerate such practices which condone negligence. She urged teachers to change their habits and fulfil their duties responsibly. “These schools and their filthy conditions expose 15 years of the BJP’s mismanagement, demonstrating that education was never a priority for the BJP. However, such negligence will no longer be tolerated under the current AAP government.” She clarified that even in MCD schools - that are home to children from economically disadvantaged families, no compromise will be accepted in providing world-class education. Any negligence or laxity will just not be tolerated,” she said.

During the inspection, several parents also voiced their complaints to the Education Minister, citing late arrivals of teachers and filth in the classroom as common occurrences of the school. The education minister directed the DDE to take immediate action to address all these issues in the school and demanded an explanation for the poor conditions. Reports related to this inspection must be submitted by the DDE to the education minister’s office by this evening.

‘Another inspection to follow this week’

