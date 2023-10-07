Delhi police bust two factories manufacturing adulterated spices

Aditi Rana By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adulteration of food items is a serious health hazard which probably gets enhanced during the festive period – due to more demand from consumers. To further prevent crimes around adulteration of food items, the Delhi Police on Friday busted two spurious factories after raids. These facilities – operating on the outskirts of the national capital – were manufacturing adulterated spices.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a tip-off about spurious factories manufacturing adulterated spices operating in the Outer North District area was received by the police after which the information was further developed. Accordingly, based on specific information, the police laid a trap and intercepted a tempo in front of a go-down located in Jindpur Village, north of Delhi. “It was found loaded with 25 bags (15 bags of cumin and 10 bags of black pepper seeds). One Bagesh Gupta, 39 years old, was in the tempo, who introduced himself as the owner of the cargo being transported,” Special CP RS Yadav said.

When police questioned Bagesh Gupta, he admitted that the consignment of the said cargo was totally adulterated and he was going to deliver it to the local market. Thereafter, at the instance of Bagesh Gupta, a godown was busted, where huge quantities of fake cumin, black pepper seeds, other spices and raw materials were also recovered.

Further, the police called a team of the officials from Department of Food & Safety to examine the seized product and take samples from it. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and arrested the accused Bagesh Gupta.

