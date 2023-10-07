IIT Delhi sweeper arrested for recording videos of women students in washroom

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly recording videos of women inside the washroom of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, a complaint was received through 'X', formerly Twitter.

The complainants, who were from Bharti College, had posted a video on social media in which they could be heard sharing their ordeal, which took place during a fashion show.

"On 6.10.23, ELANTRÈ participated in a fashion show at IIT DELHI and faced a really traumatic experience. A house keeper recorded alleged videos while some girls were changing in the washroom. Shame! No action has been taken yet," one of the women had posted on October 6.

Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused, who works as a contractual sweeper at the premier institute.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway, the official added.

ALSO READ | Luck runs out for flying thief from Chennai as Delhi Police apprehend suspect

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly recording videos of women inside the washroom of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. According to a senior Delhi Police officer, a complaint was received through 'X', formerly Twitter. The complainants, who were from Bharti College, had posted a video on social media in which they could be heard sharing their ordeal, which took place during a fashion show.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "On 6.10.23, ELANTRÈ participated in a fashion show at IIT DELHI and faced a really traumatic experience. A house keeper recorded alleged videos while some girls were changing in the washroom. Shame! No action has been taken yet," one of the women had posted on October 6. Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused, who works as a contractual sweeper at the premier institute. The accused has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway, the official added. ALSO READ | Luck runs out for flying thief from Chennai as Delhi Police apprehend suspect