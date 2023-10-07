One person held for oil theft from IOC pipeline in Delhi's Dwarka

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, on Friday, arrested one person in connection with an incident of oil theft from the Delhi-Panipat section of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline in Dwarka in west Delhi.

According to the information received from police officials, on October 4, a complaint of oil theft was reported by IOC, Northern Region, and in its complaint, the company said that on September 29, they performed an inspection of their pipeline and found that oil theft was likely to be happening from the area of village Pochanpur, Dwarka. Accordingly, a case under various relevant sections was registered at Dwarka Sec-23 Police Station.

The police said that, after receiving the complaint, a team was formed to investigate the matter. In pursuit of the investigation, the police team reached the spot and after excavation, it was found that a machine for extracting oil by drilling holes in the oil pipeline was installed at the spot in which two plastic pipes were connected.

The police team found out that the accused persons dug a tunnel which was 40 meters from the pipeline and it surfaced in a plot whose owner is a person named Rakesh, 52, a resident of the village Pochanpur. The police said that the alleged plot’s owner has been arrested and their team is making efforts to nab the whole group.

