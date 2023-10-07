Vigilance asks Delhi govt to cut Rs 27 L from MLA’s salary for damages due to “illegal occupation”

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Department of the Delhi government has asked Delhi Legislative Assembly (DLA) to deduct Rs 27 lakh from the salary of MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for the damages caused by the “illegal occupation” of a government property. The department said in the order that the PWD allotted a Type V DDA flat in Model Town to the MLA in April 2016 for a period of six months, till October 2016, on a temporary basis for official purposes.

However, it was found that the Tripathi was using the space for a residential purpose and was living there along with his family, which is against the rule as per a high court order, the Vigilance department said.“The MLAs are not entitled to residential accommodation and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was found residing with family in the guise of office accommodation.

The Hon’ble High Court vide its order dated 14.11.2019 in WP (C) No. 11644/2019 in the matter titled ANTI-CORRUPTION COUNCIL OF INDIA VS. THE HEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT DIRECTORATE OF ESTATES AND ANR. has directed the Government to get the bungalows vacated by persons who are not entitled to occupy the same (sic),” the order read.

The accommodation was eventually vacated by the MLA in November 2019, it added. Now, the department is seeking damages for using the space three years beyond the sanctioned period by the MLA which is Rs 27.4 lakh Besides, it also sought the interest amount on the damages from November 2019 till now.

“In view of this Dy. Secretary (Allotment) vide letter No. F.4 (H-3)/T-V/MDN /PWD/4110-4113,, dated 03.06.2020 has calculated the damages and total provisional outstanding amount of damages against Sh. Akhileshpati Tripathi, Hon’ble MLA is Rs 27,38,386/- (Rs 27.4 lakh approximately). The damages from 23.11.2019 to as on today need to be calculated and added further (sic),” the order read.

MLA held flat beyond stipulated period

In its order, the Vigilance Department said the MLA used the allotted property, a DDA flat, for three years beyond the sanctioned period, and is liable to pay the damages for it

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Department of the Delhi government has asked Delhi Legislative Assembly (DLA) to deduct Rs 27 lakh from the salary of MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for the damages caused by the “illegal occupation” of a government property. The department said in the order that the PWD allotted a Type V DDA flat in Model Town to the MLA in April 2016 for a period of six months, till October 2016, on a temporary basis for official purposes. However, it was found that the Tripathi was using the space for a residential purpose and was living there along with his family, which is against the rule as per a high court order, the Vigilance department said.“The MLAs are not entitled to residential accommodation and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was found residing with family in the guise of office accommodation. The Hon’ble High Court vide its order dated 14.11.2019 in WP (C) No. 11644/2019 in the matter titled ANTI-CORRUPTION COUNCIL OF INDIA VS. THE HEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT DIRECTORATE OF ESTATES AND ANR. has directed the Government to get the bungalows vacated by persons who are not entitled to occupy the same (sic),” the order read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accommodation was eventually vacated by the MLA in November 2019, it added. Now, the department is seeking damages for using the space three years beyond the sanctioned period by the MLA which is Rs 27.4 lakh Besides, it also sought the interest amount on the damages from November 2019 till now. “In view of this Dy. Secretary (Allotment) vide letter No. F.4 (H-3)/T-V/MDN /PWD/4110-4113,, dated 03.06.2020 has calculated the damages and total provisional outstanding amount of damages against Sh. Akhileshpati Tripathi, Hon’ble MLA is Rs 27,38,386/- (Rs 27.4 lakh approximately). The damages from 23.11.2019 to as on today need to be calculated and added further (sic),” the order read. MLA held flat beyond stipulated period In its order, the Vigilance Department said the MLA used the allotted property, a DDA flat, for three years beyond the sanctioned period, and is liable to pay the damages for it