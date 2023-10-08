Delhi Behind the scenes: Cops face charges of corruption

Zaid Nayeemi Ifrah Mufti Anup Verma Jaison wilson By

Express News Service

Cops face charges of corruption

Complaints are being received from Jaitpur in south Delhi of cops extorting money from people constructing their houses there. According to sources, the extortion amount ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and sometimes even more. Residents are demanding that the colony be regularized to stop the menace.

Govt school heads, teachers under gag orders

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Atishi may be singing paeans about government schools but as per sources, the ground reality is totally different which is not known to the media. Director of Education Himanshu Gupta is also known for not responding to queries related to his department. General secretary of the government School Teachers’ Association Ajay Veer Singh, while speaking to the newspaper, said that the school heads have received notices three to four times that they shouldn’t say anything about the schools if they get any calls from the reporters.

Congress in dilemma over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

The Delhi Congress, which had protested vociferously alleging irregularities in the AAP-led government’s liquor policy, is now in a dilemma over AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest. Its state unit, after the formation of the INDIA block, is avoiding any comments about AAP leaders. The leaders had hailed central agencies for arresting Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, but no one is saying much after Sanjay Singh’s arrest. Most leaders prefer not to speak on this issue at all while others are being diplomatic about it. Meanwhile, AAP has attacked the BJP and the Central agencies while avoiding saying anything about the Congress.

Sibal, Mehta spar in NewClick case hearing

During a hearing in Delhi High Court on the NewClick case, in which its editor and HR head challenged their arrest, remand and charges under UAPA, solicitor general Tushar Mehta appeared for Delhi Police while senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioners. At one point of time, when Sibal intervened during the submission of the ASG that he has to seek instructions and sought the case to be deferred for Monday, Mehta said Sibal is always doing this. “You can make a request but you can’t hold a sword,” he said. Sibal quipped, “But you are doing this all the time and I’m ready to guillotine it all the time”. The SG said, “You are much more senior to me. Even one time ASG told other counsel that Mr Sibal is more efficient than all of us in which all of them agreed.”

Contributed by Zaid Nayeemi, Ifrah Mufti, Anup Verma, Jaison Wilson

Cops face charges of corruption Complaints are being received from Jaitpur in south Delhi of cops extorting money from people constructing their houses there. According to sources, the extortion amount ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and sometimes even more. Residents are demanding that the colony be regularized to stop the menace. Govt school heads, teachers under gag orders googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Atishi may be singing paeans about government schools but as per sources, the ground reality is totally different which is not known to the media. Director of Education Himanshu Gupta is also known for not responding to queries related to his department. General secretary of the government School Teachers’ Association Ajay Veer Singh, while speaking to the newspaper, said that the school heads have received notices three to four times that they shouldn’t say anything about the schools if they get any calls from the reporters. Congress in dilemma over Sanjay Singh’s arrest The Delhi Congress, which had protested vociferously alleging irregularities in the AAP-led government’s liquor policy, is now in a dilemma over AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest. Its state unit, after the formation of the INDIA block, is avoiding any comments about AAP leaders. The leaders had hailed central agencies for arresting Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, but no one is saying much after Sanjay Singh’s arrest. Most leaders prefer not to speak on this issue at all while others are being diplomatic about it. Meanwhile, AAP has attacked the BJP and the Central agencies while avoiding saying anything about the Congress. Sibal, Mehta spar in NewClick case hearing During a hearing in Delhi High Court on the NewClick case, in which its editor and HR head challenged their arrest, remand and charges under UAPA, solicitor general Tushar Mehta appeared for Delhi Police while senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioners. At one point of time, when Sibal intervened during the submission of the ASG that he has to seek instructions and sought the case to be deferred for Monday, Mehta said Sibal is always doing this. “You can make a request but you can’t hold a sword,” he said. Sibal quipped, “But you are doing this all the time and I’m ready to guillotine it all the time”. The SG said, “You are much more senior to me. Even one time ASG told other counsel that Mr Sibal is more efficient than all of us in which all of them agreed.” Contributed by Zaid Nayeemi, Ifrah Mufti, Anup Verma, Jaison Wilson