Delhi HC upholds divorce granted to man on grounds of cruelty by wife

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Allowing divorce to a husband and wife, the Delhi High Court has observed that for a couple to be deprived of each other’s company and of a conjugal relationship is an act of “extreme cruelty.”The couple was able to live together barely for ten months and they have been living separately, which proves that they were unable to sustain their matrimonial relationship, a division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted in the order.

While upholding the family court order which granted divorce to the husband under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956, on the ground of cruelty by the wife, the high court dismissed the wife’s appeal.

As per the case, the couple got married in 2012 and there were differences between them from the beginning. Despite the efforts of their families, their issues could not be resolved.

“The issues may apparently appear to be normal wear and tear of marital life, but the fact remains that the appellant was unable to adjust in matrimonial life, leading to day-to-day differences and thereby creating an element of dissatisfaction and apprehension in the mind of the respondent (husband),” the order noted.

The high court further said, “The differences between the parties may have been on small issues, but it is clearly evident that they continued to persist and could not be resolved despite all efforts.

These incidents when considered individually may be termed as ordinary wear and tear of matrimonial life but their consistent persistence for months with no solution despite efforts can only be termed as creating mistrust, unhappiness and uncertainty in the matrimonial relationship leading to mental trauma.”

The court also said, “In every matrimonial relationship, the parties look for companionship, sharing mutual confidence and cohesiveness, but such kind of life permeated by all-pervasive fear of false implication cannot in any way nurture a matrimonial relationship; the acts of the appellant (wife) would certainly amount to cruelty.”

