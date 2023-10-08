Operative of Canada-based gangsters lands in police net

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the last prominent on-ground operative of the Canada-based Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke terror-gangster alliance, a police officer said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur alias Chota Harry was evading arrest for the last two years for his alleged involvement in multiple murders in Punjab and Haryana.

He was also wanted by NIA. DCP Counter Intelligence Pratiksha Godara said Harjeet Singh along with his close associate Harry Rajpura, who was arrested by Delhi police last month, has been the most trustworthy operative of foreign-based gangsters turned terrorists Sukha Duneke, Arsh Dalla, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

“Together, these above-mentioned 4 foreign-based gangsters constitute a terror-gangster syndicate engaged in anti-national activities within the country in collaboration with Pakistan’s ISI,” she said.

In March 2022, Harjeet Maur along with his associates allegedly murdered Sandeep Nangal, an NRI based out of UK, in full public view during a Kabbadi match in Nakodar, Punjab. Furnishing details of their network, the officer said that Arsh Dalla and Sukha Duneke were primarily engaged in targeted killings and extortion.

They employed their network of sources to identify potential targets in India and conveyed instructions to Harry Maur as well as Harry Rajpura to carry out these assignments.

Landa and Rinda focused more on the trafficking of illicit weapons and narcotics across international borders.

According to Godara, Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were tasked with facilitating the transportation of drone-delivered shipments to the various recipients. Sukha Duneke was murdered in Canada by unknown assailants on September 21.

