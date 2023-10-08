Home Cities Delhi

Third spot round of BTech admissions at DU concludes

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can confirm their admission by accepting the allotment until October 11.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi closed the spot round 3 registrations for DU BTech Admission 2023 on Saturday evening.

Candidates who wish to apply for admission to engineering programmes offered can complete the registrations through the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The university will declare the DU BTech spot round 3 allotment results on October 9, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted a seat can confirm their admission by accepting the allotment until October 11.
Going by the admission schedule, the spot round 3 allotment list will be prepared on the basis of BTech programmes available, preferences selected by the candidates and availability of seats. Those who have opted for upgradation in spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3.

As per the DU Spot round 3, participating colleges will have to verify and approve the online applications of applicants between October 9 (11 AM) and October 12, 2023, (4:59 PM). Candidates can pay the admission fee against the DU spot round 3 allocations up to 5 PM on October 13, 2023. 

