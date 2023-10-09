Home Cities Delhi

500 AAP workers cross over to saffron party

BJP Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva said that the corruption of CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is now embarrassing not only the people of Delhi but also AAP workers.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what is being termed by the saffron clans as a blow to the ruling dispensation in Delhi, more than 500 people associated with the AAP on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva.

“When we talk to all those people who are joining BJP or are ready to join, we come to know that within the Aam Aadmi Party, these people are not only cheated but also feel trapped in the swamp of lies,” Sachdeva said after inducting some prominent people into their party.  

He said that the corruption of CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is now embarrassing not only the people of Delhi but also AAP workers.“When we talk to all those people who are joining the BJP or are ready to join, we come to know that within the Aam Aadmi Party, these people are not only cheated but also feel trapped in the swamp of lies,” the Delhi BJP chief said. Sachdeva averred that a large number of AAP and Congress workers are ready to join the BJP.

