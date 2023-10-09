AQI moderate, likely to turn poor after October 11 due to stubble burning

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital recorded on Sunday evening (till 4 PM and average of the past 24 hours) was at 164 index value, which comes under the moderate category, as per the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The prominent pollutants identified were PM2.5 and PM10, according to the data.

The NCR area also recorded the AQI in the moderate category, with Ghaziabad recording an AQI of 154, Faridabad recording 171, Gurugram 171 and Noida 147. However, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 249 (poor category). As per the CPCB bulletin, the air quality over Delhi on Saturday remained in the poor category as the AQI recorded was 216.

On Friday, the AQI recorded was at 212 index value, which indicated that the city’s air quality was in the poor category. This was also the first time in 114 days that the national capital’s AQI reached the poor category. Thus, the authorities were directed to enforce a ban on coal usage in eateries and to take stiff action against polluting industries.

The CPCB said that the air quality improved after the implementation of Stage-I GRAP measures and the air quality is likely to be in the moderate category till October 10. However, the pollution board said that the air quality is likely to be in the poor category on October 11 and for subsequent days.

The experts attributed this to the burning of paddy in neighbouring states and the winter season setting in. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 36.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 23.1 degrees Celsius. The weather bureau has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital recorded on Sunday evening (till 4 PM and average of the past 24 hours) was at 164 index value, which comes under the moderate category, as per the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The prominent pollutants identified were PM2.5 and PM10, according to the data. The NCR area also recorded the AQI in the moderate category, with Ghaziabad recording an AQI of 154, Faridabad recording 171, Gurugram 171 and Noida 147. However, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 249 (poor category). As per the CPCB bulletin, the air quality over Delhi on Saturday remained in the poor category as the AQI recorded was 216. On Friday, the AQI recorded was at 212 index value, which indicated that the city’s air quality was in the poor category. This was also the first time in 114 days that the national capital’s AQI reached the poor category. Thus, the authorities were directed to enforce a ban on coal usage in eateries and to take stiff action against polluting industries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CPCB said that the air quality improved after the implementation of Stage-I GRAP measures and the air quality is likely to be in the moderate category till October 10. However, the pollution board said that the air quality is likely to be in the poor category on October 11 and for subsequent days. The experts attributed this to the burning of paddy in neighbouring states and the winter season setting in. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 36.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 23.1 degrees Celsius. The weather bureau has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.