Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear plea against premature release of convicts on October 11

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to October 11 the final hearing on pleas challenging the remission granted last year to all the 11 convicts in the gang-rape case of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra Gujarat riots.

While posting the matter for Wednesday, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the apex court has received written submissions of the petitioners and they have been taken on record. The court will conclude the hearing of the matter on the same day, it was stated by the bench while listing the matter for October 11 at 2 PM.

Eleven persons, convicted in the case and had been serving jail terms, were prematurely released on August 15, 2022, following a decision by the Gujarat government. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that it was only considering the “correctness” of the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts early.

Last month, the apex court had observed whether the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case had the privilege of being released on parole for several days and several times while considering the batch of pleas challenging their early release.

On August 25, raising doubts about the concurring opinions of competent authorities regarding the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, the Supreme Court had said that the opinion should show "independent application of mind" even if it is not backed by elaborate reasons.

The court also observed that Bilkis, along with other petitioners, were not deprived of the right to move court just because the Supreme Court had earlier left it on the Gujarat government to decide on the convicts’ remission applications.

The top court had on August 17 said state governments should not be selective in granting remission to convicts and the opportunity to reform and reintegrate with society should be given to every prisoner, as it told the Gujarat government which defended its decision of premature release of all 11 convicts.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

