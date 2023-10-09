India’s largest plant to recycle construction and demolition waste unveiled by Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the country’s largest construction and demolition waste (C&D) waste recycling plant in Jahangirpuri. Spread over nearly 7 acres, this plant is the largest in the country and has the capacity to recycle 2,000 tons of C&D waste daily. The plant will recycle waste from construction and demolition into tiles, bricks, and other products for reuse. The CM said that they are aiming to make them even more beautiful, and for that, the C&D plants are crucial.

The CM stated that our goal is to make the city beautiful, and for this, the C&D plants are crucial. Waste generated from construction and demolition activities will be brought to C&D plants from all over Delhi, where it will be processed and transformed into usable products. This way, Delhi will get rid of waste not only from garbage but also from construction and demolition activities. He appealed to all Delhiites to ensure their participation in making Delhi clean.

An official said that waste will be collected from all over Delhi and brought here for processing and recycling into tiles, bricks, and more for reuse. “The waste that has made Delhi look unpleasant will now be transformed by this plant into new forms, making Delhi beautiful. During the visit, the CM examined the tiles, bricks, and other products produced by the plant,” he said.

He said, “After the demolition of any building or construction site, debris is kept aside either on the roads or vacant plots. We have an aim of making Delhi the most beautiful city. To make Delhi beautiful, we need C&D plants like this. All the debris resulting from the construction and demolition will be brought to such C&D plants.”

“Delhi produces 6,500 tonnes of debris daily. The C&D waste recycling plant at Jahangirpuri is the 4th of its kind. Rest 3 plants are at Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala. These 4 plants have a recycling capacity of 5,000 tonnes, which doesn’t meet the requirements of 6,500 tonnes of debris produced daily. We have a plan to construct a new C&D plant at Okhla with a recycling capacity of 1,000 tonnes, and the capacity of 4 plants will be increased slightly. In a short time, all debris created within Delhi will be recycled and reused after the processing of these plants.”

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the country’s largest construction and demolition waste (C&D) waste recycling plant in Jahangirpuri. Spread over nearly 7 acres, this plant is the largest in the country and has the capacity to recycle 2,000 tons of C&D waste daily. The plant will recycle waste from construction and demolition into tiles, bricks, and other products for reuse. The CM said that they are aiming to make them even more beautiful, and for that, the C&D plants are crucial. The CM stated that our goal is to make the city beautiful, and for this, the C&D plants are crucial. Waste generated from construction and demolition activities will be brought to C&D plants from all over Delhi, where it will be processed and transformed into usable products. This way, Delhi will get rid of waste not only from garbage but also from construction and demolition activities. He appealed to all Delhiites to ensure their participation in making Delhi clean. An official said that waste will be collected from all over Delhi and brought here for processing and recycling into tiles, bricks, and more for reuse. “The waste that has made Delhi look unpleasant will now be transformed by this plant into new forms, making Delhi beautiful. During the visit, the CM examined the tiles, bricks, and other products produced by the plant,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said, “After the demolition of any building or construction site, debris is kept aside either on the roads or vacant plots. We have an aim of making Delhi the most beautiful city. To make Delhi beautiful, we need C&D plants like this. All the debris resulting from the construction and demolition will be brought to such C&D plants.” “Delhi produces 6,500 tonnes of debris daily. The C&D waste recycling plant at Jahangirpuri is the 4th of its kind. Rest 3 plants are at Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala. These 4 plants have a recycling capacity of 5,000 tonnes, which doesn’t meet the requirements of 6,500 tonnes of debris produced daily. We have a plan to construct a new C&D plant at Okhla with a recycling capacity of 1,000 tonnes, and the capacity of 4 plants will be increased slightly. In a short time, all debris created within Delhi will be recycled and reused after the processing of these plants.”