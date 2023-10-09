NCB constable’s wife, two children found dead in flat in Munirka

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old woman was found dead along with her two kids aged 4 and 2 and a half years at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Munirka area on Sunday, a police official said. The deceased, identified as Varsha Sharma, was married to Jagender Sharma, who works as a constable in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sharing details, DCP (southwest) Manoj C said information regarding the suicide by a lady at a flat in Munirka Village was received at Kishangarh police station around 10.30 AM in the morning after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Upon reaching the location, the door of the room situated on the 4th floor of the building in Munirka was found locked from inside,” the DCP said. A call was also made to the fire department about the incident at 10:22 PM.

“We immediately deployed fire tenders to the spot. The firemen had to break open the door of the said house where police were already present,” a fire department official told this newspaper over the phone.

The official said when they along with policemen inspected the said premises, three dead bodies were found lying on the mattress. “There were sharp injuries on the wrists of all the deceased,” the official said.

A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini and the Crime Team of the Delhi Police was called to the spot to examine the premises.

“Prima facie, it seems that the woman, after killing her children, committed suicide. We came to know that she got married in 2017 to a constable who works with the NCB. We have informed the area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to conduct the inquest proceedings. Legal proceedings have been initiated,” the official said.

The area SDM is being informed to conduct inquest proceedings and necessary legal action is being taken, the police officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

