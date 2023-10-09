PWD officials pulled up for poor road, footpath upkeep

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PWD Minister Atishi on Sunday conducted an inspection of roads and related infrastructure around Janakpuri East and Tilak Nagar metro stations. During the inspection, she emphasized the need for immediate maintenance and beautification works in the area besides improvement of drainage and sanitation and making crossings and footpaths safer and user-friendly.

The minister noted that the condition of footpaths was far from ideal, lacking uniformity and in dire need of repair. Numerous encroachments obstruct parts of the footpath. Pruning of trees, enhancement of drainage system, and beautification were also identified as pressing concerns. Atishi noted that significant improvements must be made to overhaul the condition of the roads in these areas.

She said, “The government will not tolerate any negligence or compromise in the mission to make Delhi’s roads world-class.” Consequently, she directed the PWD officials to renovate the roads, making them convenient while reflecting new and innovative ideas. “Formulate a comprehensive plan to enhance all roads over the next week,” Atishi said.

Atishi also instructed the officials to immediately initiate maintenance of the drainage system. She ordered a comprehensive overhauling of pavements and pedestrian crossings, replacing damaged curb stones, particularly on the central verge, to make the roads safer. Horticulture, tree-pruning, and the need for beautification efforts were emphasised. Flagging the relevant requirements, Atishi warned officials against any negligence and directed them to conduct a thorough inspection of the road stretch before presenting a comprehensive report.

NEW DELHI: PWD Minister Atishi on Sunday conducted an inspection of roads and related infrastructure around Janakpuri East and Tilak Nagar metro stations. During the inspection, she emphasized the need for immediate maintenance and beautification works in the area besides improvement of drainage and sanitation and making crossings and footpaths safer and user-friendly. The minister noted that the condition of footpaths was far from ideal, lacking uniformity and in dire need of repair. Numerous encroachments obstruct parts of the footpath. Pruning of trees, enhancement of drainage system, and beautification were also identified as pressing concerns. Atishi noted that significant improvements must be made to overhaul the condition of the roads in these areas. She said, “The government will not tolerate any negligence or compromise in the mission to make Delhi’s roads world-class.” Consequently, she directed the PWD officials to renovate the roads, making them convenient while reflecting new and innovative ideas. “Formulate a comprehensive plan to enhance all roads over the next week,” Atishi said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Atishi also instructed the officials to immediately initiate maintenance of the drainage system. She ordered a comprehensive overhauling of pavements and pedestrian crossings, replacing damaged curb stones, particularly on the central verge, to make the roads safer. Horticulture, tree-pruning, and the need for beautification efforts were emphasised. Flagging the relevant requirements, Atishi warned officials against any negligence and directed them to conduct a thorough inspection of the road stretch before presenting a comprehensive report.