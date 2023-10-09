Sisodia’s defence hints at fissures in AAP’s ranks

Sidharth Mishra By

Express News Service

Turbulent times for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuse to end. Last week another of its prominent faces, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate officials. The matter once again related to the Delhi Excise scam under which party’s number two Manish Sisodia continues to cool his heels in the Tihar Jail. Party’s other ace Satyender Jain is behind bars in another money laundering case.

A party, whose one of the mainstays of success and survival has been creating favourable perceptions on social media, once again did well to overcome the setback last week by pushing a suitable narrative to cover up the arrest -- it was not a mere coincidence that the Supreme Court observations in Manish Sisodia’s bail argument, which suited AAP, got more coverage than Sanjay Singh’s arrest.

While hearing the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last week, the apex court remarked that the inferences in the case against Manish Sisodia seemed to be based on hearsay and will fall flat in two minutes. While the newspapers went to town with the court’s observation, not many reported the government’s counter. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju responded to a question from the bench saying,“Question is, is he not directly or indirectly involved in illegal activity or process? ... When you make a policy that triggers bribes which acts as proceeds of crimes.”

The court had then pointed out “Generation of money is not an offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” which attracted a quick response from ASG who said, “Unless money exists, you cannot put it to use.” Anyway, the argument may continue and going by the merit, the apex court may give the bail or may not give the bail.

However, what many did not report was the nature of the arguments forwarded by Sisodia’s counsel. Advancing the argument, Sisodia’s counsel told the bench that change in excise policy was not an individual decision taken by the jailed minister but it was recommended by a committee and approved by the Group of Ministers, the Cabinet and finally by the Lieutenant Governor.

There is merit in what Sisodia’s counsel had said and even the apex court remarked that if such was the matter why wasn’t the AAP made an accused, though the comment was later clarified with the bench saying that Sisodia had not raised this ground to defend himself but they had asked the agency to respond to the question on not arraigning the party as an accused in money laundering.

Despite the Supreme Court's clarification, advancing such an argument clearly shows that Sisodia is not ready to take the blame for the scam alone, which may be proven or not proven in a court of law. Such legal arguments clearly show the fissures which have developed within the party leadership.

In the parliamentary form of government, the principle of collective responsibility is considered the fulcrum of functioning. There are two pillars on which this principle rests - ministers should be able to conduct honest and open conversation before reaching to the final decision and this would firm up the position of Cabinet where it can be agreed upon by all the ministers.

If such is the argument being forwarded by Sisodia’s counsel, what stops the ED and the CBI from reaching the doors of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.No less a person than the centre’s information minister Anurag Thakur has indicated what was in the pipeline. Reacting to the development, Thakur had said, “The kingpin is still out now. His number will also come.”

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

