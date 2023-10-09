Two held for snatching gold chains, pledging them in women kin’s name   

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have arrested two robbers who mortgaged snatched gold chains at a financial company by using the identification of their wives and female relatives from west Delhi’s Dwarka area, said a police officer on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Monu Sharma (35) and Manoj Kumar (35), were recently released from jail in burglary cases. They started committing chain snatchings, said the police after their release. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said a police team was formed to work on street crimes such as robbery, snatching, theft and carjacking cases of the Dwarka district.

“The team analysed latest incidents of snatching committed in Dwarka district. Several CCTV clips were analysed to identify the culprits. The analysis led the police to two active snatchers, identified as Monu and Manoj,” the DCP said.

CCTV footage prompted the police to deploy local informers who collected information about these criminals in the area. “The suspects were previously involved in a series of crimes. Several raids were conducted in Delhi and NCR to nab the accused,” the officer said.

A tip-off received on October 4 led the police to the Mohan Garden area from where the suspects were nabbed. On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the accused stayed in OYO hotels after committing the crime to evade arrest. It was revealed that they mortgaged the snatched chains at different outlets of Muthoot Finance on different IDs, especially belonging to women.

The data shared by police last year indicates a rise in incidents like snatching. According to data compiled by Delhi Police for last year, there has been a rise of 12.5 per cent in snatching incidents in the first six months of 2022. The city reported 5,024 snatching incidents, taking out an average of over 25 incidents every day.

This year began with the snatching of a bag containing Rs 5 lakh in the Roop Nagar area. The city also saw a man being arrested in allegedly 40 cases of robbery and snatching from Tilak Nagar.

