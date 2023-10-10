Home Cities Delhi

Centre’s stance sought in plea on China incursion RTI

The petitioner emphasised before the Delhi HC that the State derives its sovereign functions from the people who have the right to know the status of their territorial integrity.

Published: 10th October 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. (File photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a plea moved by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy after the Ministry of Home Affairs allegedly refused to “consider” his Right to Information (RTI) plea seeking information regarding Chinese encroachment on Indian territory.
Issuing notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Central Information Commission, Justice Subramonium Prasad posted the matter for further hearing on January 8.

“Today in Delhi High Court, Justice S. Prasad issued notice to the Modi Government to answer my RTI question on whether or not Chinese troops have captured undisputed Indian territory in Ladakh since April 2020,” Swamy later posted on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). Swamy filed the RTI application on November 10, 2022, seeking answers to an array of questions.

“What extent of the sovereign land of the Republic of India has been acquired by the People’s Republic of China by India, across 1996 mutually agreed upon Line of Actual Control? Kindly provide a map of the same,” the first question in the RTI read. It further asked, “What extent of India’s sovereign land has been ceded to China due to further creation of buffer zones or ‘no man’s land’, across the mutually agreed upon Line of Actual Control in 1996? Kindly provide a map of the same.”

“What extent of India‘s sovereign land has been ceded to the People’s Republic of China since 2014? Kindly provide a map of the same, each year wise,” read another question. The petition alleged that no response was received to the RTI application, which was transferred from one department to another, leading Swamy to first file the appeal under the RTI Act and then approach the Chief Information Commissioner.

“Nearly six months after filing the second appeal, the petitioner has not received any response whatsoever,” the petition claimed, adding that the denial of information sought by him violates article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. The petitioner also emphasised that the State derives its sovereign functions from the people who have the right to know the status of their territorial integrity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subramanian SwamyRTIDelhi High Courtright to information

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp