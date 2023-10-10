Home Cities Delhi

DDA to develop Narela sub-city into educational hub

Narela is already home to many relocated and new industries and has recently got a court complex, police station, hospital, jail complex and enhanced bus connectivity.

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority is all set to build the Narela sub-city into an educational hub by providing land parcels to universities/institutions. The DDA said the sub-city will be on the lines of Dwarka. L-G VK Saxena, who is also the DDA chairman, has directed the agency to offer land parcels to those education institutions who have been seeking the DDA permission.

Narela is already home to many relocated and new industries and has recently got a court complex, police station, hospital, jail complex and enhanced bus connectivity. The entire sub-city comprises about 9,866 hectares of which the project area is of 3,828 ha, land pooling area amounts to 3,537 ha and 2,501 ha come under the green belt.

Institutions to which land has already been allotted include NIT (20.8 ha), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (20 ha) and National Institute of Homeopathy (4.04 ha). Under the proposed plan, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is to be allotted 8.08 ha and Delhi Teachers University 4.04 ha.

The L-G has directed DDA that all these land parcels should be allotted in a cluster, which are close to the DDA housing inventory so as to ensure that readymade residential and hostel facilities are available in close proximity.

As per the report, the DDA has already started to work on the plan, which encompasses developing the area as a multi-modal logistics park in approximately 40 ha. Narela also lacks big commercial centres like corporate parks and shopping malls.

