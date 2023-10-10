Home Cities Delhi

GB Pant Hospital cardiology head jumps to his death from residential building

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A doctor working as head of cardiology at GB Pant Hospital in the city, died by suicide by jumping off his residential building in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, a police official said on Monday.
According to the official, the 56-year-old deceased, identified as Dr Saibal Mukhopadhya, was on leave for the last three days. He was being treated for skin fungus and undergoing some laboratory tests.

The doctor is survived by his wife and twin children aged 15 years. His wife is currently serving as chief medical officer at the Kasturba Hospital. Sharing details, the official said a PCR call was received regarding the incident at Mayur Vihar police station around 6 AM in the morning after which the police staff reached the spot i.e. Shekhar Apartment at Mayur Vihar.

“On enquiry it was revealed that the deceased had jumped off from his building,” he said. The police then called a team of forensic experts from FSL, Rohini along with the crime team of the department to examine the area where the man was found dead.

“On inspection of the flat, a suicide note was found in which the deceased took the responsibility of his death,” the official said. The police further said that the statements of the members of the deceased doctor’s family were recorded and as per preliminary investigation, no foul play was suspected. The body was sent for post-mortem. “Inquest proceedings are underway.” the official added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

