Home Cities Delhi

Matter sub judice, says firm after Munjal booked 

It should be noted that the case registered by the Delhi Police is not related to the Enforcement Directorate’s ongoing money laundering probe against Munjal.

Published: 10th October 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A case of forgery, fraud and counterfeiting currency notes of over Rs 5 crore was registered against Hero MotoCorp’s CEO Pawan Munjal by the police. The company has denied all allegations saying that it is an old matter pertaining to 2009-10 with a disgruntled service provider, Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd, promoted by one Roop Darshan Pandey.

According to the FIR registered on October 5 at the Vasant Kunj North police station, the complainant i.e. Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd. alleged that the accused named in their complaint, in collusion with each other, have committed illegal acts of forgery, cheating and falsifying the books of accounts of the Hero Motocorp.

As per the FIR, the complainant alleged that forged and fabricated documents were generated, forged and fabricated by the accused and thereafter used as genuine documents at several places in Delhi and Haryana including before the High Court of Delhi and Patiala House Court, New Delhi. It should be noted that the case registered by the Delhi Police is not related to the Enforcement Directorate’s ongoing money laundering probe against Munjal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraudcounterfeitForgeryHero MotocorpPawan Munjal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp