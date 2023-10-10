Matter sub judice, says firm after Munjal booked 

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: A case of forgery, fraud and counterfeiting currency notes of over Rs 5 crore was registered against Hero MotoCorp’s CEO Pawan Munjal by the police. The company has denied all allegations saying that it is an old matter pertaining to 2009-10 with a disgruntled service provider, Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd, promoted by one Roop Darshan Pandey.

According to the FIR registered on October 5 at the Vasant Kunj North police station, the complainant i.e. Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd. alleged that the accused named in their complaint, in collusion with each other, have committed illegal acts of forgery, cheating and falsifying the books of accounts of the Hero Motocorp.

As per the FIR, the complainant alleged that forged and fabricated documents were generated, forged and fabricated by the accused and thereafter used as genuine documents at several places in Delhi and Haryana including before the High Court of Delhi and Patiala House Court, New Delhi. It should be noted that the case registered by the Delhi Police is not related to the Enforcement Directorate’s ongoing money laundering probe against Munjal.

