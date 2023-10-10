Home Cities Delhi

Sri Aurobindo College bans dance society over harassment charges

The president of the dance society had hired one of the seniors for choreography, who in the name of guidance, not only slapped the junior girls and boys but also allegedly brutally hit them.

Published: 10th October 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar. (Photo | Express)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar has reportedly banned its dance society named ‘Crunk’ after some of its junior members alleged physical abuse and harassment by a former senior. The latter was hired by the college to choreograph a dance performance.

‘Crunk’ is considered to be the top dance society of the University of Delhi. The president of the dance society had hired one of the seniors for choreography. But in the name of guidance, he not only slapped the junior girls as well as boys but also allegedly brutally hit them with a thick wooden stick.

Surprisingly, some students came forward and shared pictures of the assaulted members on social media alleging physical abuse and torture inflicted upon dance society members by ex-president Divyansh Tripathi who is from the 2021-22 batch.

Images shared on Instagram show that students were slapped and beaten with sticks on their legs leaving red and blue bruises all over their legs, hips, back and arms. The students have alleged that Divyansh was constantly trying to harass junior girls in the society. “He (the senior) also threatened to ruin their life and blackmail these girls if they complained about him to the authorities,” alleged one of the complainants.

Dr Vandana Bhalla, a member of the Anti-Ragging committee in Sri Aurobindo College, was not available for comments. Reacting to the incident, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the SHO, Malviya Nagar urging the police to take strict action against the culprits.

A police complaint was also reportedly filed by the students with the help of ABVP. The ABVP demanded strict action against the culprit and his associates and an investigation into the failure of the college to prevent such incidents from happening.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
raggingDelhi UniversitySri Aurobindo College Crunk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp