Sri Aurobindo College bans dance society over harassment charges

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar has reportedly banned its dance society named ‘Crunk’ after some of its junior members alleged physical abuse and harassment by a former senior. The latter was hired by the college to choreograph a dance performance.

‘Crunk’ is considered to be the top dance society of the University of Delhi. The president of the dance society had hired one of the seniors for choreography. But in the name of guidance, he not only slapped the junior girls as well as boys but also allegedly brutally hit them with a thick wooden stick.

Surprisingly, some students came forward and shared pictures of the assaulted members on social media alleging physical abuse and torture inflicted upon dance society members by ex-president Divyansh Tripathi who is from the 2021-22 batch.

Images shared on Instagram show that students were slapped and beaten with sticks on their legs leaving red and blue bruises all over their legs, hips, back and arms. The students have alleged that Divyansh was constantly trying to harass junior girls in the society. “He (the senior) also threatened to ruin their life and blackmail these girls if they complained about him to the authorities,” alleged one of the complainants.

Dr Vandana Bhalla, a member of the Anti-Ragging committee in Sri Aurobindo College, was not available for comments. Reacting to the incident, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the SHO, Malviya Nagar urging the police to take strict action against the culprits.

A police complaint was also reportedly filed by the students with the help of ABVP. The ABVP demanded strict action against the culprit and his associates and an investigation into the failure of the college to prevent such incidents from happening.

