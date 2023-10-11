 Aam Aadmi Party rails against ED action on its leaders

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday took a strong stand against the BJP on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid at the residence of its Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha asserted that in states where the BJP is in power, investigative agencies like ED and CBI remain silent, while in non-BJP states, they are aggressive.

“In the past 9 years, ED and CBI have conducted raids in 3,100 places, out of which 95% cases have been against opposition leaders,” he said at a press conference. He emphasised that after the formation of the INDIA alliance, the actions of investigative agencies have intensified, which shows BJP’s fear. He mentioned that MP Sanjay Singh was sent to jail on ‘fabricated charges’ and now ED had raided Khan’s residence.

“In the same case last year, ACB had arrested Amanatullah Khan, but the court had granted him bail while reprimanding the ACB. AAP is not afraid of agency raids and it will continue to fight for truth and justice,” Chadha said. “Between 2004 and 2014, during the tenure of the UPA government, the ED conducted raids in only 112 places in 10 years, but from 2014 to 2023, the ED has conducted raids at 3,100 locations.

CBI and ED have filed cases against many leaders in the past 9 years, with 95% of them being against Oppos ition leaders. This demonstrates that when someone raises their voice against the BJP, these agencies are out to crush the voices of dissent,” he added.

“They arrested our minister Satyendar Jain on false charges, but not a single penny was found in his entire case because there was no corruption. They attempted to jail Manish Sisodia on false allegations, and so far, raids have been conducted at over a thousand places, but not a single new penny has been discovered.

Sanjay Singh poses the strongest opposition to the BJP inside and outside Parliament, and BJP punished him by levelling baseless allegations and imprisoning him,” Chadha said. “They seem to have a special interest in AAP, as they have arrested many of our leaders on fabricated e d charges and thrown them in prison,” he added.

