AAP training workers on dodging questions by probe agencies, says BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari, in a joint press conference, said that the AAP has become a bastion of criminals and corrupt people.

Published: 11th October 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo | Express)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP of imparting training to its cadre and workers on how to deal with investigative agencies.

The senior leaders of the saffron party also released a purported audio clip in which they claimed that an unidentified person, associated with the AAP, was heard guiding some person on the other side of the phone on how to dodge questions in front of the investigative agencies.

“They [probe agencies] will ask the same question in different ways. Whatever the truth, we do not have to tell them. No matter how much is the truth, we need to lie. We need to keep our mind ready for this,” a man could be heard saying in the audio clip shared by the BJP.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari, in a joint press conference, said that the AAP has become a bastion of criminals and corrupt people and when an investigative agency does its work, their embarrassment frustration hesitation become clearly visible.

“The AAP, which is scared of the investigation, is now training its workers to mislead the probe agencies and we have received this audio from one such source and we will immediately file a complaint and demand a high-level probe into this audio clip. We will hand it over to the appropriate probe agency,” Sachdeva said. Tiwari said that there is a deep connection between lies and the AAP and if you search on Google by writing a lie, Arvind Kejriwal’s name will appear on the top. “This is not a coincidence, it is a situation that has arisen over time,” Sachdeva said.

