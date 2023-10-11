'Area is overcrowded, incidents of petty crime on the rise’: Mukherjee Nagar RWA Secy

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

The secretary of Mukherjee Nagar Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Arvind Kumar Manga spoke about the issues concerning the locality in an interaction with Zaid Nayeemi.

Excerpts:

What is the importance of Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, according to you?

We can proudly say that a number of IAS and IPS officers have studied in this area. To begin with, it was home to many businessmen, but now it is famous as a coaching center hub.

What are the major civic issues facing the residents?

Over the years, the locality has become overcrowded. The drainage system is in bad shape as it is four decades old. During the rains, the area near Batra Cinema gets flooded.

Has the crime rate gone up too?

Nearly every day, incidents of mobile phone snatching happen. However, I appreciate the work of the police to keep a check on the crime happening here.

There have been incidents of fire in some properties. Your comments?

Things obviously need to be streamlined. Those running commercial spaces should follow civic norms. Also, the coaching institutes and the PGs need to decongest. Hundreds of students are taught in a small room and four students live in a PG room

What other issues would you like to highlight?

Encroachment of roads and footpaths by vendors who sell vegetables, fruits, fast food, and other items is a grave issue. The elderly people feel insecure while walking in these areas. As per the Supreme Court order, the footpath is meant for pedestrians. In case of fire incidents, these encroachments delay the arrival of the fire department.

