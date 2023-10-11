ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted a raid on the residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation. Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in September 2022 for alleged financial improprieties during his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ACB case included allegations of illegal appointments, corruption and favouritism within the board. However, Khan was granted bail by the court which criticised the ACB for the lack of evidence supporting the charges.

The ACB’s FIR alleged that Khan, during his tenure as chairman, was responsible for the illegal recruitment of 32 individuals. “The then CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment. It is also alleged that as the board chairman, Amanatullah rented out many properties illegally,” the ACB said in a statement issued in September 2022.

During the ED raid on Tuesday, security personnel, including the CRPF and Delhi Police, were present at Khan’s residence. They interrogated individuals present there and seized documents. The ED raid sparked political controversy. AAP accused the investigative agencies of targeting opposition leaders. At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that central agencies such as the ED and the CBI tend to remain inactive in BJP-ruled states, while they become active in non-BJP states.

