Illicit firearms factory unearthed in Ghaziabad; Pistol, 6 cartridges seized

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad’s Loni area and arrested one arms supplier in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Lalit Kumar (33), was continuously involved in manufacturing illegal firearms and supplying the same to various gangs that are active in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi the police had arrested one person named Bittu on October 4 along with one semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges that were recovered from his possession. During sustained interrogation, the accused Bittu disclosed that he had received the firearms and ammunition from one person namely Lalit who is a resident of somewhere in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

On further interrogation, Bittu disclosed that he had never seen the house of Lalit, but he had provided his mobile number. “On the basis of technical surveillance, the number was found active in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and a team of Delhi Police along with local police conducted a raid at Village Gauna, District Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and Lalit was arrested,” the DCP said.

Online cricket betting racket busted, 2 held

Delhi Police on Tuesday busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested two people, red-handed, who were found allegedly betting during the ODI Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The accused, identified as Sarabjeet, 26, a Gym trainer and Anubhav, 25, who worked in a dry fruit shop

