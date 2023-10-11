Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena orders transfer of 23 IPS, DANIPS officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday transferred 23 Indian Police Service and DANIPS officers to the national capital. According to an official order, Vikramjit Singh, a 2006-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as additional commissioner of the western range, while 2007 batch IPS officer Deepak Purohit is the additional commissioner of the New Delhi range.

The order said additional commissioner of police (western range) Chinmoy Biswal, a 2008-batch IPS officer, is the additional CP Traffic. Sagar Singh Kalsi, a 2010-batch IPS officer, who was DCP North District, is the DCP licensing branch, while his batch mate Satya Vir Katara is the new DCP recruitment, it stated. Jimmy Chiram, a 2013-batch IPS officer, is the new DCP Outer.

Hemant Tiwati, a 2014-batch IPS officer, is the new DCP IFSO. Amit Kaushik, a 2010-DANIPS officer, is the new DCP Special Cell, the order added. Amit Kaushik, a 2010-Dainik officer, who was holding the charge of DCP Security (PM) was transferred to the anti-terror unit of Special Cell.

Additional DCP 2 of the New Delhi district, Ravikant Kumar, a 2011-batch DANIPS officer has now been posted as Additional DCP 1 of the same district.

