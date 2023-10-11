Notice to NBCC for violating anti-dust norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue a notice to the central government-owned construction company NBCC India for allegedly violating dust control norms at a project site.

As part of the Delhi government’s anti-dust campaign, Rai inspected the NBCC construction site near the Karkardooma Metro Station on Tuesday and found that construction waste was being dumped in the open and anti-smog guns were not operating.

The minister directed the DPCC to issue notice to the firm and said a penalty would be imposed on the violators if they failed to submit a satisfactory reply within 24 hours. Rai Saturday launched a month-long drive to prevent dust pollution in the capital and said strict action will be taken against anyone found violating relevant norms.

The Anti-Dust Campaign includes measures such as the installation of dust control equipment at all sites exceeding 500 square metres, with real-time monitoring available through a web portal.

