Supreme Court seeks CAQM report on steps to curb pollution

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) regarding the measures being implemented to resolve air pollution in the national capital region ahead of the winter season.

Taking note of the “serious problem” of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the Central panel to submit a report about steps being taken to check air pollution in and around the city.

During the hearing, advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court in the matter, informed the bench about the problem of air pollution as Diwali is approaching and also about crop residue burning. The apex court noted that the amicus curiae had raised a significant concern regarding air pollution.

“We call upon the CAQM to urgently submit a report detailing the steps being taken for the control of air pollution in and around the capital,” the bench said while posting the matter for further consideration on October 31.

Earlier, a plea was moved before the apex court seeking to direct states to take necessary measures in order to reduce pollution including the installation of smog towers, plantation drives, and affordable public transport, and also appoint a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to tackle the air pollution crisis due to stubble burning.

“That said situation is directly against the Right to Life (Article 21) of people at large. It is also the responsibility of petitioner under fundamental duties (Article 51A) to file this petition so as to guide the country in a positive framework and prevent the citizens from becoming sick when the due course is available,” the plea also stated.

