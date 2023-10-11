Taxi driver dies after being dragged by car at Vasant Kunj in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man died after being allegedly dragged underneath a car for around 200 metres in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj North police station at 11.20 pm on Tuesday stating that a dead body with multiple injuries has been found near the service road of National Highway-8, which is close to Delhi Airport.

The deceased was identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. He worked as a Taxi driver.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C told The New Indian Express that they have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence and Giving False Information).

"We are probing the matter from all angles. The CCTV footage of the complete route is being checked," the DCP said.

When asked about media reports claiming the whole incident was a robbery bid, the official said that it is still under probe. "We need some more time to accurately furnish details," he said.

Notably, a purported video of the incident was doing rounds on social media in which a man could be seen being dragged underneath a car. In the video, the man was stuck in the rear and front wheel from the right side.

The incident is a re-run of the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman, driving a scooty, was hit by a car and dragged along for several kilometres resulting in her gruesome death in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on New Year's Day.

