Agencies targeting AAP, says Kejriwal

BJP out to crush party as it has formed govt in city, says Delhi CM after visiting Amanatullah Khan’s house

Published: 12th October 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at his residence. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal said that PM Narendra Modi was out to completely crush the AAP using agencies like the CBI and ED.

He emphasized that the raid at Khan’s residence was part of Modi’s scheme to ‘finish the AAP’.

“This is not the incident of PM Modi getting raids conducted on AAP leaders. Since the AAP government was formed in Delhi, he is trying to crush the party with all his might. In 2016, the Central government constituted the Shunglu Committee which asked for 400 files which were inspected thoroughly by top officials who didn’t find corruption of a single penny. After this, Modiji started involving AAP MLAs in fabricated cases. So far 170 cases have been filed our MLAs and judgments in 140 cases have been pronounced, all against the Central government. All these judgments unequivocally stated that fabricated cases, FIR, registered, and arrests have been done against the AAP MLAs,” he said.

“From the last 2 years, they have started arresting senior AAP leaders and ministers. They arrested Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, and on Tuesday they orchestrated an ED raid at Khan’s residence,” he added.

“Since the case is sub judice, last week the Supreme Court reiterated and asked for any evidence from the officials against Sisodia. They had no evidence against him. All the cases are being fabricated. The raid at Khan’s residence is also a step towards Modiji’s scheme of things to target the AAP. So far, corruption of even a single rupee has not been found in any cases. They just claim that Kejriwal has committed ‘road scam, electricity scam, water scam, etc’. I want to challenge them if they found a single penny of corruption. If they would have found it, would they have spared Kejriwal? They didn’t find anything,” the chief minister said.

