Canada-based Arsh Dala's gang members attempt to hurl 'grenade' on Delhi cops, nabbed

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A member of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dala's gang attempted to hurl a grenade at a team of Delhi Police during a late-night encounter in the national capital, a senior Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a team of Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had intercepted two shooters of the Dala's gang on the outer ring road in the intervening night of October 11-12.

"The duo was asked to surrender but one among them named Krishan, whipped out a pistol and fired one round towards the police team," the official said.

Suddenly, the second gangster took out one live hand grenade from his bag but before he could pull the safety pin, they were overpowered by the team. The police apprehended both gangsters and recovered one live hand grenade along with one pistol with 5 live cartridges.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the official added.

