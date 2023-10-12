'Delhi CM Kejriwal didn’t contribute to preparations for G20 Summit'

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal has alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not contribute to the preparations for organizing the G20 Summit held in the national capital in September.

Addressing the media at the NDMC head office located in Palika Kendra, Chahal displayed the copy of responses to several RTI applications sent by various agencies regarding the role played by Kejriwal for organizing the summit.

“Kejriwal did not get any roads constructed or supervised the work of the horticulture department. There was no meeting with the officials of NDMC and no inspection carried out by him in the NDMC area. Various departments have given a clear reply that the Delhi government did not spend any money in the NDMC area from the MLA funds.”

Giving details about the RTI applications, Chahal, who was also general secretary of the BJP’s Delhi unit, said that the NDMC did not receive any letters/ references from the Delhi CM’s Office regarding beautification, infrastructure and other specific civic amenities during the G20 Summit and no money was allocated to NDMC from the MLA funds for the same.

Crediting L-G V.K. Saxena and the members of the NDMC for the success of the G20 Summit, Chahal alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was busy in ‘political tourism’ and saving his leaders who were behind bars in the alleged liquor scam.

Last month, addressing the media after the council meeting, Chahal brought up the issue of Arvind Kejriwal’s absence from three consecutive meetings and said that a proposal to pass a resolution to remove him as member of the NDMC will be taken up in the next meeting.

Chahal said that a proposal has been sent to the law department to seek its opinion on the matter. Kejriwal, who is the MLA from New Delhi constituency, is one of the ex-officio members of NDMC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal has alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not contribute to the preparations for organizing the G20 Summit held in the national capital in September. Addressing the media at the NDMC head office located in Palika Kendra, Chahal displayed the copy of responses to several RTI applications sent by various agencies regarding the role played by Kejriwal for organizing the summit. “Kejriwal did not get any roads constructed or supervised the work of the horticulture department. There was no meeting with the officials of NDMC and no inspection carried out by him in the NDMC area. Various departments have given a clear reply that the Delhi government did not spend any money in the NDMC area from the MLA funds.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Giving details about the RTI applications, Chahal, who was also general secretary of the BJP’s Delhi unit, said that the NDMC did not receive any letters/ references from the Delhi CM’s Office regarding beautification, infrastructure and other specific civic amenities during the G20 Summit and no money was allocated to NDMC from the MLA funds for the same. Crediting L-G V.K. Saxena and the members of the NDMC for the success of the G20 Summit, Chahal alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was busy in ‘political tourism’ and saving his leaders who were behind bars in the alleged liquor scam. Last month, addressing the media after the council meeting, Chahal brought up the issue of Arvind Kejriwal’s absence from three consecutive meetings and said that a proposal to pass a resolution to remove him as member of the NDMC will be taken up in the next meeting. Chahal said that a proposal has been sent to the law department to seek its opinion on the matter. Kejriwal, who is the MLA from New Delhi constituency, is one of the ex-officio members of NDMC. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp