Foraging for a greater feast in the mountains

Living in urban cities, we do not truly understand or value the ingredients and produce made available through supermarkets and mandis. For every small requirement, there is an app that’s ready to serve your requirements within minutes.

I spent the last few days in the city of Srinagar in Kashmir. I was there with Chef Vanshika Bhatia of OMO Cafe in Gurugram, for a trip dedicated to foraging for ingredients and understanding the Kashmiri way of life when it comes to cooking techniques and produce. We visited two women-led farms in the towns of Manasbal and Pulwama, where the focus is entirely on growing vegetables and fruits that sustain not just their own families, but also a community.

At The Farmhouse by Anjum Yousuf at Manasbal, about an hour away from Srinagar, you are greeted by the sight of apple trees as far as your eyes can see, with fresh juicy apples ready to be harvested. “Pick one directly from the tree and taste it. This one is a Red Delicious,” Yousuf tells me as I admire her apple trees. Started in 2018, Yousuf’s farm grows variety of vegetables, fruits and also deals in fresh dairy products like kalari cheese, mozzarella and ghee made out of yoghurt.

As we settled in the garden outside her little cottage in the farm, soaking in the comforting autumn sun in that nippy weather, she brought to us a basket full of dried vegetables. Sun-dried aubergines, rajma beans and tomatoes sit pretty in that basket. “We are preparing for the winter months when the fresh produce will be minimal and the cold will be harsh,” she informs. Drying and preserving vegetables and fruits is a way of life in the mountainous terrains like that of Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Arunachal Pradesh.

Home-chef Yojana Khanduri

In Uttarakhand, Ashish Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad in Delhi NCR and an avid mountaineer organised The Himalayan Bounty last week. This series, in support of the rural corners of the Himalayas, brings together celebrated chefs and home-chefs alike — such as Chef Dhruv Oberoi of Olive Delhi, Dehradun-based Uttarakhand cuisine specialist home-chef Yojana Khanduri, and Delhi-based regional and global cuisine specialist Chef Kartikeya Sinha.

These chefs came together to present a feast for the fundraising event supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in India. The chefs brainstormed and cooked a meal with ingredients grown locally, available in the small town of Satoli in Kumaon. They foraged for wild growing fiddlehead ferns (linguda), pommellos, bhangjeera and more, and came up with a menu fit for a fine-dining setup.

“The idea dawned on me one summer afternoon in the town of Munsyari, after meeting a friend who inspires me. She gifted me a book and signed it off as ‘to many tasty meals’, and that made me realise that the rich bounty of the Himalayas needs to be documented, preserved and be presented to people in a form that makes them appreciate it,” Verma mentions.

I spoke to home-chef Yojana Khanduri to ask her about her experience of cooking in the wild at 6,000 feet, and she says, “The experience made me dig deeper into my roots and communicate with the locals to understand their nuances of Uttarakhandi cuisine. We planned the menu in such a manner that the local ingredients would shine through in this modern fusion. Arranging for the ingredients was a tricky bit as we were disconnected from even the closest market and every load has to be carried up as one treks to the venue. Our kitchen was setup in a makeshift cow shed but the physical labour that was required to put forth a meal like that made us appreciate the efforts that the locals of the region put in their daily life.”

Our lives in the cities are privileged, and we often take for granted basics like food and water, not realising the hardships that one might be facing in accessing these on a daily basis. Events and expeditions like these might be rare but they help you in connecting and learning about other communities and their cultural practices. Such experiences also open you up for wider perspectives, in turn lending further credence to a more open, inclusive dining experience.

