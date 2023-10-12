Home Cities Delhi

‘Indecency’ aboard Delhi Metro train sparks social media debate

The video shows a man pouring soft drink into a woman’s mouth and then both of them are seen spitting the drink into each other’s mouth.

Delhi metro (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A video showing a couple engaging in an intimate act onboard the metro has gained attention on social media, provoking outrage among some users. The exact date of filming remains unspecified. It was circulated across various social media platforms on Wednesday, garnering a substantial number of views and shares.

The video shows a man pouring soft drink into a woman’s mouth and then both of them are seen spitting the drink into each other’s mouth. Numerous users on social media platform X expressed strong disapproval of the video, condemning the action as deliberate misdeeds to seek attention.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been actively promot ing awareness through social media and has repeatedly urged passengers to report such incidents promptly.

DMRC on X said, “We are trying to raise awareness through social media, and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts.”

Over the past few months, the surge in circulation of videos filmed inside metros, often featuring controversial content, has raised concerns regarding conduct and vigilance inside the Delhi Metro system.

DMRC guidelines prohibit filming in coaches
The DMRC has guidelines to discourage actions that make other passengers uncomfortable. In March of the present year, the DMRC had imposed a ban on filming inside the metro coaches.

DMRC had stated, “Travel, don’t cause trouble,” further adding a ing the passengers to “be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance.”

