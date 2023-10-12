Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU issues ultimatum to admin on holding polls to body

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that the students’ union issued an “ultimatum” to the university administration, seeking a reply on holding the elections.

Published: 12th October 2023

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decided to boycott classes on Wednesday against ‘delays’ in conducting students’ union elections, leaders of several organisations said. No immediate reaction was available from the JNU administration.

Students affiliated with various organisations also held demonstrations against the delay in holding elections to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, the leaders said.

The ABVP, however, did not take part in the strike call. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that the students’ union issued an “ultimatum” to the university administration, seeking a reply on holding the elections.

“On Tuesday, we met the vicechancellor over the issue and the administration sought another week to furnish an update on the elections. We will launch an agitation if no proper reply over the elections is received from the university administration,” she said.

Students associated with the CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(ML) Liberationlinked All India Students’ Association (AISA) and several others from different departments took part in the strike, Ghosh added.

An AISA activist said, “The elections should have been held by September but we are already in the middle of October and there is no update on the polls.”

Meanwhile one of the ABVP leaders said, “We want the polls to be conducted as soon as possible but not at the cost of academics. The boycott of classes will af fect the students’ education.”

