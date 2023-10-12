Last chance to apply for DU seats in ‘mop-up’ round

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Wednesday announced that the final round of undergraduate admissions for selected colleges and programmes was opened for registrations today. This ‘mop-up’ round is scheduled to run until October 20, 2023. It has come in response to recommendations from the University Grant s Commi s s ion (UGC) outlined in an official letter dated October 4.

According to a statement issued by DU on October 10, the additional admissions phase is a response to the suggestions made by the UGC and requests from both candidates and colleges. The university has thus chosen to host this ‘mop-up’ round specifically for admitting students into the pre-identified colleges and programmes.

The list of colleges participating in the ‘mop-up’ round admissions will be available on the official admissions website. To apply for admission, interested candidates can follow the schedule and procedures posted on the website. The application window for this final round of admissions will remain open until October 20, 2023.

The university has clarified that no admissions will be offered on supernumerary seats during this round. Colleges participating in this round may consider scores from the Common University Entrance Test 2023, normalised according to programme-specific eligibility criteria, to fill the vacant seats. Additionally, colleges may choose to allocate remaining vacant positions based on the marks obtained in the examinations.

Forced to discontinue degree, alleges JNU PhD scholar

A PhD Scholar has accused Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of not providing him with a supervisor for his degree despite repeated requests for several months. The scholar named Nazar Mohammad, pursuing his studies at the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) in the varsity alleged that he was forced to discontinue the degree and it a case of sheer harassment from the University administration.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Wednesday announced that the final round of undergraduate admissions for selected colleges and programmes was opened for registrations today. This ‘mop-up’ round is scheduled to run until October 20, 2023. It has come in response to recommendations from the University Grant s Commi s s ion (UGC) outlined in an official letter dated October 4. According to a statement issued by DU on October 10, the additional admissions phase is a response to the suggestions made by the UGC and requests from both candidates and colleges. The university has thus chosen to host this ‘mop-up’ round specifically for admitting students into the pre-identified colleges and programmes. The list of colleges participating in the ‘mop-up’ round admissions will be available on the official admissions website. To apply for admission, interested candidates can follow the schedule and procedures posted on the website. The application window for this final round of admissions will remain open until October 20, 2023.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The university has clarified that no admissions will be offered on supernumerary seats during this round. Colleges participating in this round may consider scores from the Common University Entrance Test 2023, normalised according to programme-specific eligibility criteria, to fill the vacant seats. Additionally, colleges may choose to allocate remaining vacant positions based on the marks obtained in the examinations. Forced to discontinue degree, alleges JNU PhD scholar A PhD Scholar has accused Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of not providing him with a supervisor for his degree despite repeated requests for several months. The scholar named Nazar Mohammad, pursuing his studies at the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) in the varsity alleged that he was forced to discontinue the degree and it a case of sheer harassment from the University administration. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp