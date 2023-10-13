Delhi firm’s staff lose Rs 50 lakh after fake traffic cops distract them

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Impersonating as traffic policemen, four men robbed Rs 50 lakhs from an employee of a private company who was returning to his office after collecting a payment from the Old Delhi area, a police official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near Salim Garh flyover on Outer Ring Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Sain said around 5 PM, when the employee of Pan Bahar Pvt. Ltd., was returning to his office in Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar, after collecting payment from the Kucha Ghasi Ram area, he was intercepted by two bike-borne individuals who were wearing the uniform of traffic police and carrying a wireless set, near the Salim Garh flyover on Outer Ring Road.

Posing as traffic policemen, they started inspecting them and managed to open the trunk of the car in which the victim was travelling,” the senior police officer said. At the same time, two men arrived on another motorcycle and took away the bag kept in the boot.

“The bag contained Rs 50 lakh,” he said. The officer informed that they have registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint to the committing of the theft), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the IP Estate police station and have begun probing the matter.

“In addition to the local police station team, special wings have been roped in to solve this incident,” the official added. Notably, on June 24, this year four motorcycle-borne men on two bikes waylaid a car and looted a delivery agent and his associate of Rs 25 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Three months later the G20 Summit was held at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. The police chargesheeted 11 people in the case which occurred in broad daylight and was captured on CCTV.

