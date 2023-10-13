Home Cities Delhi

Expedite work on flyovers at Punjabi Bagh and Moti Nagar, Atishi tells officials

PWD minister Atishi stated that no further delay in the construction of these flyovers will be tolerated and they must take all necessary steps to complete the construction work as per the timeline.

PWD minister Atishi at construction site on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PWD minister Atishi on Thursday pulled up officials for the delay in the construction work of Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh flyovers. She gave an ultimatum to them to complete the construction work by January next year or face action, pointing out that both flyovers are important for making the Ring Road traffic jam-free.

No further delay in construction work will be tolerated, Atishi said. She instructed the officials to expedite the remaining work by increasing the number of labourers and machines at the sites. She also asked them to submit the weekly progress report to her.

During the inspection, officials shared that most of the work on the Moti Nagar flyover has been completed, with only the installation of a 50-meter steel girder over the intersection near the Bharat Darshan Park remaining.

Due to heavy traffic at the intersection, work there is getting delayed. Atishi stated that the government does not tolerate delays in such crucial projects. “The construction of the flyover is running behind schedule, causing daily traffic jams affecting thousands of vehicles and causing inconvenience to the public,” she said.

She stated that no further delay in the construction of these flyovers will be tolerated and they must take all necessary steps to complete the construction work as per the timeline. “If necessary, the number of labourers and machinery must be increased to meet the deadline,” she said. It is to be noted that the Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Raja Garden Flyover are part of Ring Road which experiences heavy traffic.

