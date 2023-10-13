INTERVIEW | We will ensure timely funds to colleges: DUTA President AK Bhagi

By Express News Service

AK Bhagi of the RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) won a second term as the president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on September 27 after defeating Aditya Narayan Mishra of the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance, a coalition of several teachers’ organisations and individuals. In an interview with Ifrah Mufti, he talked about his future plans, challenges and failures.

Edited excerpts:

What are your plans for the university and the teachers?

In the second term as DUTA president, the focus will be on the completion of the ongoing regularisation process, following the reservation roster with no displacement of any long-serving ad-hoc teachers. Moreover, the DUTA will ensure timely funding to the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges and regularisation of all positions in these colleges. Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and counting of past service with the central government for promotions are also on cards.

Your failures, if any, during the previous term?

DUTA never fails though it faces difficult times. In the last three years, promotions restarted after a gap of 10 years. Teachers are now looking for permanent placements. Presently, retention is at an all-time high—more than 75 per cent in comparison to 2015-16. We will be working to increase it. However, the Delhi government repeatedly gave teachers a tough time through its policy of fund cuts and trying to force institutions to go for a self-finance model.

Displacement is going on in the varsity? Is this justified?

It is unjustified specifically when teachers have taught for many years. Through the efforts of DUTA, more than 450 teachers have been placed again. We are continuously working on it and hopefully, most teachers will get justice.

In what areas — academics or administration, does Delhi University need to work?

There should be more accountability of the administration and the academic council needs to be met. The number of elected members should increase in the academic and executive council.

Teacher association in opposition claims that you did not stand up for the teachers when they were on the streets to protest. Is this true?

No. It is incorrect. We take decisions on action programmes through the executive committee.

What prominent issues related to the teachers do you wish to take?

Fund cuts by the Delhi government in 12 colleges have been a prominent issue. We will also take up the issues related to workload arising due to NEP implementation and librarians' and physical education teacher's grievances.

